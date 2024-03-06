The Sinking City 2 has been announced, coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series next year

During the Xbox Partner Preview show, it was just confirmed by the Ukrainian Frogwares that the developer intends to take players back to the world of The Sinking City for a fully-fledged sequel debuting next year.

Known simply as The Sinking City 2, the game will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025, and it is said to be taking the series in a newer direction. We're told that it will feature a standalone story set in the 1920s in the infamous city of Arkham, which has now been plagued by a supernatural flood bringing Eldritch monsters with it. Likewise, we're told that the game will be a survival-horror experience where the rising waters constantly change the landscape and the places that you can explore.

"The original Sinking City is still one of our most successful titles, most likely because of stronger horror genre leanings and setting. We created quite a few detective adventures in the past, so now we're going to mix things up to keep doing what people love about us - meaning story-rich experiences - while still being able to evolve," said publishing director Sergiy Oganesyan. "It's exciting but at the same time risky. We're a totally independent studio that for the past 24 years has become known for detective games. But we need to start taking bolder moves. The industry is changing around us and we want to secure the studio's future."

In terms of some of the finer details, the announcement press release notes that there will be melee and firearm-based combat, a semi-open world to explore including points of interest such as a decaying mansion, flooded market, and abandoned hospitals. There will be resource collecting elements and inventory management where you have to decide what to keep and what to leave behind, plus optional puzzles that delve deeper into the world and lead to new secrets, alternative options, and additional lore.

The Sinking City 2 is also said to be developed on Unreal Engine 5, and while there will be detective elements included (as we've come to expect from Frogwares), in this game they will be entirely optional and not required to progress the narrative further.

Frogwares has stated that considering its native country is still at war, it will be launching a Kickstarter for this game to help set up a safety net for the developers and to help secure funding to implement a few additional features. This campaign is expected to be launched soon, but you can head to its page right now.

While no exact release date has been outlined just yet, you can check out the announcement trailer for The Sinking City 2 below.