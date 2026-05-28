The single most requested title from Xbox gamers is a new Banjo-Kazooie

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Almost two weeks ago, Microsoft launched something they call Xbox Player Voice, a kind of digital suggestion box that lets you share your thoughts on various topics. You can then vote on your own ideas and those of others to help Microsoft understand what the Xbox community wants.

By far the most requested feature is Xbox exclusives, something we've covered before. After that comes a range of other things, but if we look at the games, what do fans want most? You might think Gears of War, Halo, or maybe a return of Forza Motorsport would be the most appealing - but no.

Instead, the single game that the most fans voted for is a new Banjo-Kazooie. The series has been on hiatus since 2008 despite countless rumors, and now people clearly think it's high time to do something about it.

What about you? What would be your dream game from Xbox Game Studios?