The Sims Mobile is being sunset in January 2026

Bad news, The Sims fans. EA has announced that it has reached the end of the road for development of The Sims Mobile. After seven years of support and more than 50 updates for the game, the title has now received its final update and will be sunset in as soon as three months in late January 2026.

The exact date and time for the sunset is January 20, 2026 at 13:59 GMT/14:59 CET. In the lead up to this massive change, Maxis is hosting a series of events in the game, giving players one last hurrah. But it should be noted that there's a bit of a catch as the game won't be taken down and made available solely for existing downloaders via an offline feature after the January 20th date, rather it will be entirely inaccessible for all, meaning any progress and new content you unlock up to that time will be lost forever.

In the lead up to the sunset, the game is being delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store as soon as this afternoon at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST, and likewise all opportunities to spend money on the game have been disabled. As for the planned events, they are the following:



Eerie Autumn - Festival Pass - October 20 - December 19



Cozier Home - Sweet Treat Showdown - October 20 - November 2



Wumple's Wishlist #1 - Limited Time Quest - October 27 - November 3



Hallways Ready - Treasure Hunt - November 3 - November 16



Wumple's Wishlist #2 - Limited Time Quest - November 10 - November 17



Foxbury Institute - Sweet Treat Showdown - November 17 - November 30



Wumple's Wishlist #3 - Limited Time Quest - November 24 - December 1



Season's Greetings - Treasure Hunt - December 1 - December 14



Wumple's Wishlist #4 - Limited Time Quest - December 8 - December 15



Sweet Holiday - Sweet Treat Showdown - December 15 - December 28



Wumple's Wishlist #5 - Limited Time Quest - December 22 - December 29



New Year's Dock and Roll - Treasure Hunt - December 29 - January 10



Wumple's Wishlist #6 - Limited Time Quest - January 1 - January 8



Wumple's Wishlist #7 - Limited Time Quest - January 10 - January 17



The announcement blog post signalling this change concludes with: "On behalf of the entire Sims Mobile team, thank you for sharing this amazing journey with us. We hope you enjoy the final update and that these final months allow everyone to finish projects, make memories, and celebrate their Sims."