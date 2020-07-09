The Sims is getting its own reality TV show

You're watching Advertisements

The Sims is heading into the realm of reality TV with The Sims Spark'd, a new four-part series where notable players will be completing challenges in-game as they compete for $100,000.

Starting on Friday, July 17 (and then on July 24, 31 and August 7) on TBS ("at 11 p.m. ET/PT"), and then going digital the following Monday, players will be looking to create the most interesting characters and telling stories with them as they try to impress a panel of judges. American Idol finalist, Rayvon Owen, will host, with support from judges Kelsey Impicciche, singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, and Maxis game dev Dave Miotke.

The Spark'd Challenge Program also begins on Friday, July 17, with the top entrants considered for future seasons of the show. Before that, however, on July 10, there'll be an episode of ELEAGUE on TBS ("at midnight ET/PT") where Rayvon Owen and contestants Doctor Ashley and Xmiramira will be in attendance to show off some of the highlights from season one.

"Since its inception, The Sims has been a groundbreaking experience, allowing players to create and virtually live out the stories they create in-game. That's what makes it so special," Lyndsay Pearson, GM of The Sims franchise, wrote in the press release. "That's also why this show is so exciting. We're continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way."

The latest expansion for The Sims 4 is called Eco Lifestyle, and you'll find our review right here.