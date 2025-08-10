The Sims board game launches this month

HQ

It's a dream come true for anyone who loves both board games and The Sims. It's been officially announced that a The Sims board game will launch in mid-August — specifically on the 15th. For just $20 USD, you can already pre-order a copy on Amazon right now.

The game is designed for two to five players and aims to preserve the spirit of the video game while making some adjustments to work as a tabletop experience. Each player will receive a goal and a personality to embody, and throughout the game, they'll draw cards representing different life events — reacting to them as they go. Players will explore a game board modeled after an iconic The Sims neighborhood, collecting "SIMbols" with the ultimate objective of being the first to gather enough matching SIMbols to complete their personal life goal.

Amazon's description reads:

Bring the beloved and delightfully unpredictable world of The Sims to life and experience a fresh new take on game night! Join your friends and family — and memorable Sims from years past — as you chart your journey. Will you create chaos and try to outrun Grim or aim for career success? What will you do next when you have to start all over again? The possibilities are endless as you explore familiar venues, connect with iconic Sims, and achieve your aspirations to claim victory! Recommended for 2-5 players, ages 12 and up.

