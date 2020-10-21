The Sims are going on winter vacation with Snowy Escape

You're watching Advertisements

Maxis announced a new expansion for The Sims 4 (it's the tenth), dedicated to Winter vacations. Snowy Escape will add the new Mount Komorebi, which mixes a few Japanese touches with life on a snowy mountain. Players will have the opportunity to build a mansion with over than 130 new items, and participate in several activities, including mountain exploration, skiing, snowboarding, meditation, and climbing.

Mount Komorebi itself will consist of three new primary neighbourhoods, with residential houses and rental lots, and can express 16 different lifestyles on Sims. Snowy Escape arrives on November 13 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, costing €39.99 (£34.99) on all platforms.