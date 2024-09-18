The Sims 5 is not in the works, Project Rene at EA is a Sims multiplayer game

For years now, people have believed EA was working on The Sims 5. The Sims 4 is a decade old, after all, and while millions of people love the franchise, they're often looking for something new. However, as EA confirmed following a recent presentation, The Sims 5 is not on the cards.

Franchise general manager and EA vice president Kate Gorman told Variety why The Sims 5 won't be coming. "The way to think about it is, historically, 'The Sims' franchise started with 'Sims 1' and then Sims 2, 3 and 4. And they were seen as replacements for the previous products," Gorman said. "What we're really working with our community on is this a new era of 'The Sims.' We are not going to be working on replacements of previous projects; we're only going to be adding to our universe."

Gorman clarified saying "it's not Sims 5 as a replacement for 4." That doesn't mean we won't see additions to The Sims franchise. Of course, expansions for The Sims 4 will keep coming, and there's a multiplayer game in the works too, and hopefully we'll hear more soon about the elusive Project Rene.