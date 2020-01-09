LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | AO Tennis 2
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Sims 4

The Sims 4's Tiny Living Stuff pack lands this month

Think big with these small packages, and console users can join the fun in early February too.

The Sims 4's Tiny Living Stuff Pack has just received a brand new trailer, showcasing what's heading to PC on January 21, with PS4 and Xbox One players getting it on February 4 to see what's new.

They say the best things come in small packages, and this might be true for this pack, which is about small builds, allowing for cosy and cute homes that don't take up much space. That doesn't mean they can't look pretty though, as you can see in the images below.

There's a contest happening right now too, with creators able to make their own Tiny House in The Sims 4 Gallery for the chance to win the pack on PC and get featured in the new livestream/trailer. If you're interested, more details are available here.

At the end of last year The Sims 4 added the baby Yoda meme from The Mandalorian into the game as well, so fans are still getting plenty of content.

Will you be making a tiny home?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Sims 4
The Sims 4The Sims 4The Sims 4

Related texts

The Sims 4 (Console)Score

The Sims 4 (Console)
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Having a fully-fledged Sims title on consoles is certainly a big deal, but sadly it pales in comparison to its superior PC counterpart."

The Sims 4Score

The Sims 4
REVIEW. Written by Simon Eriksson

The latest installment in EA's popular Sims franchise leaves us feeling disappointed.



Loading next content