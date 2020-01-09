The Sims 4's Tiny Living Stuff pack lands this month

The Sims 4's Tiny Living Stuff Pack has just received a brand new trailer, showcasing what's heading to PC on January 21, with PS4 and Xbox One players getting it on February 4 to see what's new.

They say the best things come in small packages, and this might be true for this pack, which is about small builds, allowing for cosy and cute homes that don't take up much space. That doesn't mean they can't look pretty though, as you can see in the images below.

There's a contest happening right now too, with creators able to make their own Tiny House in The Sims 4 Gallery for the chance to win the pack on PC and get featured in the new livestream/trailer. If you're interested, more details are available here.

At the end of last year The Sims 4 added the baby Yoda meme from The Mandalorian into the game as well, so fans are still getting plenty of content.

Will you be making a tiny home?