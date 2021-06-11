The Sims 4's next DLC allows your Sims to experience the joys of the countryside

Sims 4 owners will soon be able to give their Sims a much more quaint and cosy existence as a new Cottage Living expansion pack is launching on July 22.

The expansion grants you access to the picturesque village of Henford-on-Bagley and it features many new ways for you to spend your time outside of using modern technology. Your Sims can raise crops, befriend the nearby wildlife and even head off to the local pub if things are too tough. Additionally, they will also be able to take walks out in the countryside and there's the option too to learn more about the history of your newfound setting.

"The Sims 4 offers players a variety of activities and locations that expand their Sims' experience, and Cottage Living will offer them an abundance of new ways to embrace village life," said Antonio Romeo, Producer of The Sims 4 Cottage Living. "This pack enables Sims to live their garden-to-table lifestyle, and we look forward to players living out their fantasies of building a charming cottage in the new world, Henford-on-Bagley."