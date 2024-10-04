The Sims 4's latest DLC will finally let you benefit from killing your Sims

Recently, it was reported that EA and developer Maxis don't actually intend to build a fifth The Sims yet and are instead happy with continuing to expand and grow the behemoth that is The Sims 4. To this end, a new expansion pack has been announced, and this one let's players benefit and make a career out of killing and generally terrorising their Sims.

It's known as Life & Death and is a pack that is ideal for the spooky season. It'll bring a new area called Ravenwood with three distinct neighbourhoods to explore, it'll feature a new mechanic where Sims can create their own bucket lists, allow deceased Sims to linger after death and haunt the living and potentially even be reborn, and will also introduce two new career professions, the Reaper that handles taking Sims to the afterlife, and the Undertaker for all your burial and funeral needs.

Life & Death will launch in The Sims 4 on October 31 (which is a bit last minute for the spooky season if you ask me), and anyone who orders the pack from now until December 12 will get a Mournful Melodies Music Box and a Plumed Elegance Mask too.