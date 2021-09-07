English
The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Spa Day has received free new content

The expansion now features manicures, new facial masks, and new nail colours.

Have your Sims been feeling a little stressed lately? If the answer is yes, we've got some positive news for you, as the game's Spa Day Game Pack has just received a new free content update. Those with access to the pack will now be able to treat their Sims to manicures and pedicures, and there are a range of new facial masks and new nail colours and shapes available.

In addition to all of this, a new Inner Peace aspiration and a High Maintenance trait will become available to you when creating new characters. The pack also represents new financial opportunities as your Sims can teach others to embrace a state of mindfulness to earn a few extra Simoleons on the side.

You can take a look at the brand-new trailer for the Spa Day Game Pack in the video above.

The Sims 4

