The Sims 4: Snowy Escape expansion is out now

The tenth expansion pack for The Sims 4 has released today, in Snowy Escape, bringing players and their Sims to the frosty world of Mt. Komorebi. Featuring thrilling winter sports, mountain trips, and zenful hot spring relaxation periods, this expansion will get you right in the winter mood, just in time for the holiday period.

Set in the Japanese-inspired world of Mt. Komorebi, this expansion will also add new and traditional furniture for players to decorate their own sanctuary. These include shoji doors, paper lanterns, and even Koi to be added to fountains or rock gardens underneath Japanese maple trees.

As for the activities you can look for, expect snowboarding, sledding and even hiking up the mountain's peaks. On top of that, your Sims can head on meditative trips to hot springs, and even visit bamboo forests, or fill themselves up with a traditional Japanese meal from the kotatsu hot pot.

The Sims 4: Snowy Escape costs £34.99, and is available now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.