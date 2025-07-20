The Sims 4 pregnancy bug has been fixed

HQ

Unfortunately, bugs have been a long-running saga for EA and its cash cow franchise, The Sims. From save files that refuse to save, to babies stretching like medieval torture victims, to family members acting like Jamie and Cersei Lannister — the list of frustrating glitches over the years is both long and infamous. And sadly, it keeps growing as EA continues to release more packs and expansions. Today is no exception.

In early July, multiple players reported new bugs related to their Sims' ability to reproduce. Some lost the option to have babies entirely, with the interaction disappearing from menus. Others encountered Sims whose pregnant bellies vanished mid-gestation — along with other pregnancy-related glitches.

These bugs appeared following the release of the latest expansion, The Sims 4: Enchanted Nature, which dropped at the start of July. The issues sparked plenty of irritation among players across the globe. But now, EA seems to have finally addressed the problem.

In a recent blog post on The Sims 4's official website, EA announced a fix:

"Sul Sul, Simmers!

Today's update will fix the recent issues seen with Sim Pregnancy introduced on July 1, 2025... The issues were related to performance optimizations and have now been reverted..."

EA added that any affected pregnancy-related mods should now work as they did before the patch, although they advise checking with mod authors for updates.

Let's keep our fingers and toes crossed that this really is the end of the baby-related bugs — and not the start of something even more bizarre.

Have you been hit by this bug?