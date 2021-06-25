Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The Sims 4

The Sims 4 is hosting its first in-game music festival next month

Sims Sessions will feature performances from the likes of Bebe Rexha and Joy Oladokun.

After Fortnite attracted millions of players in-game with performances from Travis Scott and Marshmello, virtual concerts have become increasingly popular in other titles.

EA has just announced that The Sims 4 will be hosting a music festival of its own called Sims Sessions and this will take place June 29 - July 7. Here players will be treated to performances from Glass Animal's front man Dave Bayley, songwriter and producer Joy Oladokun, and Grammy award winning pop star Bebe Rexha. According to a press release that we received, Dave Bayley will be performing Glass Animal's track Heat Waves, Joy Oladokun will be singing her single Breathe Again and Bebe Rexha will perform Sabotage. What is particularly interesting about this event is that all artists will be performing in Simlish - the fictional language that is native to The Sims.

"Sims Sessions is the next evolution of music in The Sims," said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music at EA. "Nowhere else can players hear and experience these exclusive performances by Bebe, Dave and Joy. With the self-expression destination that is Sims Sessions, EA will once again reset the bar for gaming, music and global culture."

