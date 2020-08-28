Cookies

news
The Sims 4

The Sims 4 is getting a Star Wars expansion

Your sims will soon be able to visit A Galaxy Far, Far Away in the upcoming Journey to Batuu.

We're not entirely convinced that tonight's all-digital Gamescom-stream was a massive hit, but it did have a couple of really cool pop-cultural surprises; amongst them Doc Brown guest hosting the Surgeon Simulator demonstration and the bridge making simulator with a Walking Dead theme.

However, the biggest surprise of them all was probably a new expansion for The Sims 4 that lets us visit A Galaxy Far, Far Away. It is called Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, and in it, your Sims turn into rebels and Stormtroopers with enormous amounts of fanservice.

Check out the first trailer below.

The Sims 4

