The Sims 4 is getting a Star Wars expansion

We're not entirely convinced that tonight's all-digital Gamescom-stream was a massive hit, but it did have a couple of really cool pop-cultural surprises; amongst them Doc Brown guest hosting the Surgeon Simulator demonstration and the bridge making simulator with a Walking Dead theme.

However, the biggest surprise of them all was probably a new expansion for The Sims 4 that lets us visit A Galaxy Far, Far Away. It is called Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, and in it, your Sims turn into rebels and Stormtroopers with enormous amounts of fanservice.

Check out the first trailer below.