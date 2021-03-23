The Sims 4 is finally getting bunk beds

You're watching Advertisements

After years of requesting, developer Maxis finally decided to give fans what they really really want - yes, the bunk beds. It was announced in the live stream "Inside Maxis" they held last month, at the end of the video the developer finally confirmed that bunk beds will enter The Sims 4 base game in late March, 2021.

Now the day has finally come. Thanks to The Sims' official

Twitter account, we got to know that bunk beds, trait improvements and improved console textures are coming to the game at 10 AM PT (5pm GMT / 6pm CET) today (March 23) via the latest update.

If you'd like to know more information about the update and what's coming next, you can check another Inside Maxis on Twitch, on March 23rd at 11 AM PT. The concept artist and producer of the game will offer a walkthrough for those who are interested, you can watch the stream here.

