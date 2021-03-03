The Sims 4 introduces new "mini collections" known as Kits

You're watching Advertisements

With The Sims 4 now being in its seventh year, EA and Maxis have now rolled out several smaller sized bundles of content known as Kits. These Kits will set you back £4.99 and they include several items for Create-A-Sim and Build/Buy. As of present, there are three Kits that can be purchased and these are Throwback Fit, Country Kitchen, and Bust the Dust.

Just to give you an idea of content, the Bust the Dust Kit includes new full-sized and handheld vacuum cleaners, two new Sim aspirations and a new mechanic that will see your home pile up with dust. The Throwback Fit Kit on the other hand, features 19 sporty bits of clothing inspired by the 90s and there's also five child versions of these clothes and one toddler version.

You can check out the new reveal trailer for Kits below: