news
The Sims 4

The Sims 4 goes on vacation with Adventure Awaits expansion

The next big expansion introduces new destinations, long-awaited features, and plenty of surprises for Sims of all ages.

HQ

It's once again time for The Sims 4 to get a hefty dose of new content with the expansion Adventure Awaits, which looks set to deliver a vacation experience unlike any other. The theme naturally revolves around travel and relaxation, but also competition and challenges. Two brand-new destinations are being introduced: Camp Gibbi Gibbi, a nostalgic summer camp in the woods, and Love Highland, a luxurious beach resort packed with reality TV-inspired activities.

The expansion also brings several long-awaited features. Imaginary Friend finally makes a return, alongside modular treehouses. Players can also enjoy new workout equipment such as spin bikes and free weights, plus an entirely new career: Park Worker, with the branches Forest Ranger and Camp Counsellor. On top of that, children and elder Sims get new traits, aspirations, and milestone moments, adding more depth across generations.

The expansion launches on October 2nd, with a full gameplay trailer dropping on September 10th.

HQ
The Sims 4

0
The Sims 4 (Console)Score

The Sims 4 (Console)
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Having a fully-fledged Sims title on consoles is certainly a big deal, but sadly it pales in comparison to its superior PC counterpart."

0
The Sims 4Score

The Sims 4
REVIEW. Written by Simon Eriksson

The latest installment in EA's popular Sims franchise leaves us feeling disappointed.

0
The Sims 4 is here to stay

The Sims 4 is here to stay
NEWS. Written by Marcus Persson

EA is doubling down on The Sims 4 as its core life simulation platform, shelving traditional sequel plans in favour of expanding the existing ecosystem.



