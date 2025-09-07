The Sims 4 goes on vacation with Adventure Awaits expansion

HQ

It's once again time for The Sims 4 to get a hefty dose of new content with the expansion Adventure Awaits, which looks set to deliver a vacation experience unlike any other. The theme naturally revolves around travel and relaxation, but also competition and challenges. Two brand-new destinations are being introduced: Camp Gibbi Gibbi, a nostalgic summer camp in the woods, and Love Highland, a luxurious beach resort packed with reality TV-inspired activities.

The expansion also brings several long-awaited features. Imaginary Friend finally makes a return, alongside modular treehouses. Players can also enjoy new workout equipment such as spin bikes and free weights, plus an entirely new career: Park Worker, with the branches Forest Ranger and Camp Counsellor. On top of that, children and elder Sims get new traits, aspirations, and milestone moments, adding more depth across generations.

The expansion launches on October 2nd, with a full gameplay trailer dropping on September 10th.