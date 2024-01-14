The Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit has leaked online

HQ

It appears that Maxis has let slip details of a medieval-themed build kit that is arriving soon in The Sims 4. X user retchiputa and other players noticed that a listing for a Castle Estate Kit was added to the EA App, but this has since been removed.

The exact release date for the kit has not been revealed yet, but we can't imagine it being too far away with it mysteriously surfacing on the app.

The listing reportedly included the images in the above post as well the below description:

"Capture the classic grandeur of a castle with The Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit. This community-voted collection features stone walls, leaded glass, and everything you need to create the perfect dramatic backdrop for your next story.

Build Something Grand - Get inspired by the majesty of castles, and build gothic arches, stackable ornate windows, grand staircases, gorgeous stonework, and a large portcullis gate. It's all about the gravitas.

Gotta Love a Classic - Parapets, stained glass, arrow slits, and even a gargoyle are among the classical details that will make your manor magnificent."

Thanks, VG24/7.