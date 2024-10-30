The Sims 4 brought in 15 million new players in the past year

HQ

There are few games that can turn casual gamers into hardcore enthusiasts, spending hundreds of hours on a single title without even realising it certifies them as a gamer. FIFA, CoD, they're the classics, but The Sims is an underrated series that pulls in countless players and is often a great bridge between gamers and non-gamers.

If you need proof of that, check out the latest figures from EA (via Eurogamer) which outline just how many people joined The Sims 4 in the last year. After taking six years to grab 20 million players, in the last 12 months the game pulled in 15 million new players.

That's an insane figure for any game, much less one that is already a decade old. It also shows why EA is reluctant to do away with The Sims 4 in place of a new title. Instead, we're going to be getting some more entries in The Sims as a series, but there will be no direct replacement for The Sims 4.