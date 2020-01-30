The Sims 4 and Bioshock included with PS Plus in February

A couple of days ago Microsoft announced which four games that would be included with Xbox Games with Gold for February (headlined by last year's Call of Cthulhu), while Google did the same with Stadia Pro (with Metro Exodus as the main draw). Now Sony has taken its turn and has revealed the Playstation Plus games that we can look forward to playing next month.

On the one hand, we've got The Sims 4, but we assume that a whole lot of our dear readers are much happier about Bioshock: The Collection, which is the second title included for subscribers. The Playstation VR title Firewall Zero Hour is also included as an extra.