Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Sims 4

The Sims 4 and Bioshock included with PS Plus in February

This month we'll be heading back to Rapture via PS Plus, or living a new life in The Sims 4.

A couple of days ago Microsoft announced which four games that would be included with Xbox Games with Gold for February (headlined by last year's Call of Cthulhu), while Google did the same with Stadia Pro (with Metro Exodus as the main draw). Now Sony has taken its turn and has revealed the Playstation Plus games that we can look forward to playing next month.

On the one hand, we've got The Sims 4, but we assume that a whole lot of our dear readers are much happier about Bioshock: The Collection, which is the second title included for subscribers. The Playstation VR title Firewall Zero Hour is also included as an extra.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

The Sims 4 (Console)Score

The Sims 4 (Console)
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Having a fully-fledged Sims title on consoles is certainly a big deal, but sadly it pales in comparison to its superior PC counterpart."

The Sims 4Score

The Sims 4
REVIEW. Written by Simon Eriksson

The latest installment in EA's popular Sims franchise leaves us feeling disappointed.



Loading next content