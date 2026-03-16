The Simpsons writer delivers hopeful message about a Hit & Run return

It was only at the end of February that Radical Entertainment returned under a rebranded likeness, sprouting hope that this could mean a return for one of the most beloved and iconic video games of all-time, namely that of The Simpsons: Hit & Run. To add further fuel to this hopeful fire, now one of the key writers on the long-running animated series has spoken out and claimed that a return of the game could actually happen.

In an interview with People, writer Matt Selman has been asked about Hit & Run and if the game could ever return in some form. He replied with the hopeful answer of "never say never" before then explaining a little more about how the game came to fruition all those years ago.

"Of course, it's so long ago, but I remember being in a meeting with whoever made it and Grand Theft Auto III had just come out, and so we were like, 'This has to be The Simpsons version of that. You have to be able to get in and out of the cars.' They so did not want people to get in and out of the cars. So, that was a huge battle we had to fight of getting in and out of the cars. We luckily won that battle because it is fun to get in and out of the cars."

Selman also explained that "nothing is set in stone" and that "we know people love it. We know they want it, so that's good," continuing to suggest that the timeless title could eventually return to entertain an entirely different audience to the one it thrilled when it launched back in 2003.

Would you be interested in a return of The Simpsons: Hit & Run?