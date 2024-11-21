The Simpsons veteran leaves the show after 35 years

One of the most enduring TV series of modern times is losing one of its greatest veterans as 70-year-old Pamela Hayden has chosen to leave the show she has worked on for half her life. In The Simpsons, she has perhaps become best known as the voice of Milhouse but is also responsible for Rod Flanders, Jimbo and the Powell sisters, among others. In the future, these roles will now be taken over by new voice actors, and via X, the official The Simpsons account now thanks Hayden for her long and faithful service.

Hayden herself talks about how people are always quoting old Milhouse lines to her and says she had "the best job in the world". The Simpsons is currently in its 36th season and all indications are that it will continue to air for many more years.

What are your most memorable Milhouse moments?