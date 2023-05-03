The Simpsons to spoof Rogue One in new Maggie Simpson short

HQ

Since tomorrow will mark the annual Star Wars Day, something Disney and Lucasfilm is celebrating with a new season of Star Wars: Visions and the brand-new children's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, as has become tradition, The Simpsons will also be spoofing A Galaxy Far, Far Away again.

The latest short from The Simpsons will once again see Maggie Simpson getting involved in the Star Wars world, and while the exact plot for this short is being kept under wraps, it will seemingly be a spoof of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as the short is called Rogue Not Quite One.

You'll be able to catch the short tomorrow on Disney+, and can get a teaser of what's to come in the poster for it below.