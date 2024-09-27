The Simpsons: Tapped Out is shutting down in January

In a rather surprising turn of events, EA has announced that we're reaching the end of the road for long-running mobile title The Simpsons: Tapped Out. The game - which sees players building their own Springfield in a manner similar to town construction in titles like Clash of Clans - has been active and ongoing for over 12 years, but that won't be the case any more come January 2025.

EA has published a Facebook post where it confirms that on January 24, it will be permanently shutting down The Simpsons: Tapped Out. To add to this, with the upcoming closure in mind, we're also told that in-app purchases have been disabled and that the game will be pulled from app stores on October 31, 2024.

Speaking about this decision to end The Simpsons: Tapped Out, EA adds, "The decision to end our twelve-year journey is an emotional one. Together with our partners at The Simpsons and The Walt Disney company, we have delighted in bringing this game to you, the fans, and seeing how you've each built your own beloved versions of Springfield. It has been a remarkable journey, and we are grateful that we've been able to deliver 308 updates, 831 characters and including today's final farewell 1,463 questlines."

Are you sad to hear that The Simpsons: Tapped Out is being shut down?