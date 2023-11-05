Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Simpsons

The Simpsons retires its long running strangulation gag

It hasn't featured on the show in the last four years.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

One of the most recurring and iconic jokes on TV is a thing of the past, and it has happened seemingly without anyone noticing. In fact, it's been a long time since Homer took a stranglehold on Bart and uttered the words "why, you little," four years ago to be exact. This was also highlighted in one of the recent episodes where Homer is praised for his firm handshake. Something he credits to his many strangleholds on his son, but which he says he has stopped doing - as times have changed.

The whole thing was noticed by an observant viewer and posted on X. And that's it, no more child abuse in The Simpsons. A positive change or something that takes away some of the character of the series? Decide for yourself.

What do you say, is this a positive or negative change?

The Simpsons

Related texts



Loading next content