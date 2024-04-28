The Simpsons kills off Larry the Barfly

It's very rare for The Simpsons to kill off characters. Maude Flanders stands out as one of the only real examples of a regular character being permanently removed from the show. Homer's mom, too, we suppose, but she wasn't in a lot of episodes.

Someone who was a bar fly on the wall for a lot of the series was Larry Dalrymple. A regular of Moe's Tavern, Larry was pronounced dead after Moe kicked everyone out of his establishment in The Simpsons' latest episode.

It's hard to describe Larry as a fan-favourite. Viewers have been shocked by his demise, but they've also been equally surprised by the fact that he's even getting so much attention. RIP Larry the Barfly, we literally hardly knew ye.

