The Simpsons is getting a second movie in 2027

It's been year's since the show reached the peak of its popularity, but it says quite a lot about The Simpsons' status that it just started its 37th season. We already knew it'll go through at least 40, but Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie aren't settling with that.

Because 20th Century Studios reveals that The Simpsons is getting a new movie in cinemas on the 23rd of July 2027 if everything goes according to plan.

Older fans might get a flashback seeing that date, as it's almost exactly 20 years after the original The Simpsons Movie. Considering the fact that we still have to wait close to two years before seeing this sequel, it shouldn't be surprising that Matt Groening and crew aren't ready to reveal plot details or anything like that yet. We'll have to settle with the image below.

Time will tell if Spider-Pig gets an even bigger role now that The Simpsons and Marvel are owned by the same company.