The Simpsons is getting a $210 Lego Krusty Burger set

After many years of waiting, The Simspons fans will soon be able to finally get their hands on another Lego set based on the iconic cartoon series. Back in 2014, the collaboration between Lego and The Simpsons was announced, and now just over a decade later, the two have teamed up again.

The latest Lego set from The Simpsons is a recreation of the fast food restaurant Krusty Burger. With 1635 pieces, including a Krusty car, you'll be quite busy building this intricate restaurant, which also comes with seven minifigures.

The set is aimed at adults or builders over the age of 18, which serves to explain the price of $209.99, which surely suits an adult budget. That might sound like a lot of money for Lego, but fans and collectors will gladly pay it for the first Simpsons set in so long.

