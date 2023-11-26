The Simpsons: Hit & Run could've had four sequels

If you grew up in the early 2000s, The Simspons: Hit & Run was a must-have video game. Crashing into everything possible on the streets of Springfield was chaos at its best, and while the game proved to be very popular, no sequels ever came about.

Recently, executive producer John Melchior shed a bit of light on why that was. Speaking on the MinnMax YouTube channel, he said there was once an offer for five games. "The Simpsons came back with an offer: five games for X amount of dollars. It was a really good deal, but Vivendi [the publisher] said 'no.'"

"For the [Hit & Run] sequel, we had airships, we had planes, we had lots to go [with] on the Simpsons. This was going to be a franchise, no doubt, in everybody's minds."

The game managed to sell one million copies by 2004, and three million in 2007, surely proving it to be a success, but it just seemed like one of those baffling decisions to the developers.

Darren Evenson, a designer, said the following: "I remember the team just being shocked that we didn't continue on with the sequel. Like John said, it was a no-brainer. Of course we were going to be doing this. The stars [were] aligned ... and then it was just like a: huh, I guess we're not."

Do you think The Simpsons: Hit & Run should've had a sequel?