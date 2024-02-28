The Simpsons has a fun Mario Kart tribute in the latest episode

HQ

The Simpsons is still going strong after 35 seasons and manages to stay relevant, contemporary and genuinely funny. The latest episode, Lisa Gets an F1 (episode 12, season 35) aired earlier this week and is a prime example of how good it still is as Homer suffers from a nightmare.

It turns out his bad and reckless driving has made Lisa nervous, and thus started driving go-karts as a sort of therapy. This causes Homer to slip into a dream that is basically a Mario Kart spoof, involving known characters (Ralph Wiggum as Toad is pure genius), tracks and even items. Check this very funny scene out below.