The Simpsons creator Matt Groening claims Hit & Run "is coming back in some form"

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There have been all sorts of rumours as of recent in regards to what the future may hold for The Simpsons: Hit & Run, with the original developer recently going through a rebrand and one of the show's writers then sharing a message filled with hope for fans to gobble up. Now we have the most significant news of all...

Speaking during a The Simpsons panel at D23 over the weekend, creator Matt Groening let slip information that seemingly was not supposed to be shared as of yet. As reported on by Empire, Groening mentioned the following.

"I think the original game is coming back in some form."

This then led showrunner Matt Selman to quickly correct the course by adding simply "...or not".

While this is not official confirmation yet, it does seem unlikely Groening would answer a question in such a way if there weren't plans brewing somewhere. So perhaps it's best to start getting your hopes up for a return of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, but the question is how?

Will we get a port, a remaster, a full remake? What would you like to see?