The Simpsons and Marvel team up in short coming to Disney+

A few weeks ago, The Simpsons and Star Wars crossed over for an animated short called The Force Awakens from Its Nap, a short that saw Maggie Simpson heading to a Star Wars-themed daycare, where she duelled with a Darth Maul version of rival baby Gerald. The short, only a few minutes in length, was really entertaining and begged the question of what crossover would come next. Now we have the answer.

A new crossover called The Good, the Bart, and the Loki will bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Asgardian Prince to Springfield, after Loki is banished from Asgard. It's here, where Loki, voiced by Tom Hiddleston, teams up with Bart Simpson to cause some havoc to the residents of the town.

The short will air on Disney+ on July 7, and will likely only be a few minutes in length alike the Star Wars short. But, to get an idea of what it could contain, be sure to check out the poster for the episode below that also shows several other Springfield residents in MCU character costumes.

On the topic of Loki, we reported yesterday that this week's episode (episode four) would be the first in the series to feature an end credits scene, and that the Asgardian God of Mischief will be coming to Fortnite as part of July's Fortnite Crew bundle.