The Silk series is no longer moving forward at Amazon

Silk: Spider Society was an upcoming series being developed at Amazon. The show would have given us a look at Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman who gets bit by the same spider as Peter Parker, becoming another web-slinging superhero known as Silk.

According to Deadline, Silk: Spider Society is no longer in the works. The series was rewritten three times before being scrapped, and one of the reasons it was reportedly ended was that executives wanted the series to focus less heavily on Silk.

Sony is now going to shop the show to other streamers and networks, so it may end up going ahead in the end, but don't expect Silk to appear on your TV screen anytime soon.