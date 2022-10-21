The Silent Hill 2 Remake will be quite demanding on your PC

HQ

Despite the fact that it was only announced on Wednesday evening, and without an actual release date attached, the Steam page for the Silent Hill 2 Remake already provides some insight into the project, including the system requirements for running the game on PC.

And it seems like it could be quite the demanding project, as it's said to run the game to a recommended level (60fps on medium settings or 30 fps on high settings) will require a fairly capable system.

MINIMUM:



Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 10 x64



Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X



Memory: 12 GB RAM



Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080



DirectX: Version 12



Storage: 50 GB available space



Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.



Additional Notes: Playing on minimum requirements should enable to play on Low/Medium quality settings in FullHD (1080p) in stable 30 FPS.



RECOMMENDED:





Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 11 x64



Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 2080RTX or AMD Radeon™ 6800XT



DirectX: Version 12



Storage: 50 GB available space



Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.



Additional Notes: Playing on recommended requirements should enable to play on Medium quality settings in 60 FPS or High quality settings in 30 FPS, in FullHD (or 4k using DLSS or similar technology).



There's no mention as to what will be necessary for native 4K gaming, or likewise how the game will run on PS5.