The Silent Hill 2 Remake will be quite demanding on your PC
At least the system requirements on its Steam page suggest so.
HQ
Despite the fact that it was only announced on Wednesday evening, and without an actual release date attached, the Steam page for the Silent Hill 2 Remake already provides some insight into the project, including the system requirements for running the game on PC.
And it seems like it could be quite the demanding project, as it's said to run the game to a recommended level (60fps on medium settings or 30 fps on high settings) will require a fairly capable system.