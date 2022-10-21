Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Silent Hill 2 Remake will be quite demanding on your PC

At least the system requirements on its Steam page suggest so.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite the fact that it was only announced on Wednesday evening, and without an actual release date attached, the Steam page for the Silent Hill 2 Remake already provides some insight into the project, including the system requirements for running the game on PC.

And it seems like it could be quite the demanding project, as it's said to run the game to a recommended level (60fps on medium settings or 30 fps on high settings) will require a fairly capable system.

MINIMUM:


  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

  • OS: Windows 10 x64

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

  • Memory: 12 GB RAM

  • Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080

  • DirectX: Version 12

  • Storage: 50 GB available space

  • Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

  • Additional Notes: Playing on minimum requirements should enable to play on Low/Medium quality settings in FullHD (1080p) in stable 30 FPS.

RECOMMENDED:


  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

  • OS: Windows 11 x64

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

  • Memory: 16 GB RAM

  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 2080RTX or AMD Radeon™ 6800XT

  • DirectX: Version 12

  • Storage: 50 GB available space

  • Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

  • Additional Notes: Playing on recommended requirements should enable to play on Medium quality settings in 60 FPS or High quality settings in 30 FPS, in FullHD (or 4k using DLSS or similar technology).

There's no mention as to what will be necessary for native 4K gaming, or likewise how the game will run on PS5.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Related texts



Loading next content