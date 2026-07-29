The silence surrounding traditional Sonic games may soon be over

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It's been a long time since Sonic Team has made any announcements regarding new traditional Sonic titles, and the most recent Sonic adventure released is 2022's Sonic Frontiers. Aside from remasters like Sonic x Shadow Generations, Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition, and last year's kart racer Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, it's been a tough time for platforming fans.

But there's more on the way. That's according to Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka in an interview with 80LV (thanks, My Nintendo News), where he notes that Sonic needs a diverse portfolio, but says the studio wants to continue delivering entertainment that stays true to the Sonic universe:

"Each of the different pillars contributes in meaningful ways to the Sonic franchise, and we're looking forward to what we have in store. As you saw at Summer Game Fest, we have a consistent slate of post-release content for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds... The introduction of a second season signals our long-term investment in the game. While keeping momentum in such a competitive market is always a challenge, our team remains dedicated to delivering content that stays true to the Sonic universe."

Sonic the Hedgehog turned 35 years old this summer, and there have been frequent rumors of a Sonic Frontier sequel, but so far nothing has happened. We're keeping our fingers crossed that this will change at Gamescom in August or Tokyo Game Show in September.