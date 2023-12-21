The showrunner for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender refused to watch the Shyamalan movie

HQ

While the original animated version of Avatar: The Last Airbender is up there with the greatest animated series ever, the 2010 live-action adaptation of the show from M. Night Shyamalan is down there with the worst movies ever released.

Apparently, Netflix is looking to avoid making the same mistakes by just not watching the film at all. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner for Netflix's new adaptation, Albert Kim said he dodged the Shyamalan flick at all cost.

"I'll tell you something, I never watched the Shyamalan movie," he said. "There was a period of time where I thought I should watch it, but then I thought, I don't really want those images in my head as I start to go forward with our version of this project. So I avoided it purposefully."

"That's not to say I hadn't heard the criticisms of it," he added. It's kind of difficult not to hear the criticisms of the film, which ranged from hefty inaccuracies compared to the source material, to horrendously bad acting.

Do you think Netflix can do a better job than Shyamalan with the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender?