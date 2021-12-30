The shortage of DDR5 RAM is expected to ease up in the second half of 2022

HQ

Shortage of supply in the technology industry is hardly a surprising matter in this day and age. Whether it's a new console, a new graphics card, or even DDR5 RAM, it's been a bit of a challenge to get new hardware as of late, simply due to there not being enough units to go around.

While we've recently reported that the chip shortage probably won't be easing up until 2023 at the earliest, as Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger warned, Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has now also urged a degree of caution for the supply of DDR5 RAM hardware, revealing that while demand will ease, don't expect there to be a meaningful change in supply until the second half of 2022 at the earliest.

Revealed in Micron's latest earnings call (thanks, SeekingAlpha), Mehrotra said, "demand for DDR5 products is significantly exceeding supply due to non-memory component shortages impacting memory suppliers' ability to build DDR5 modules. We expect these shortages to moderate through 2022, enabling bit shipments of DDR5 to grow to meaningful levels in the second half of calendar 2022."

While it's not still not an exactly ideal scenario, it does give us a little bit of hope that 2022 will be a little easier for the technology industry.