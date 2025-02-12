The Shinobi series returns with the newly announced Art of Vengeance

It's been 38 years since the side-scrolling ninja franchise Shinobi debuted, and fourteen years since the last installation in the series. Now, it's finally time to play ninja again in two stylish dimensions.

At tonight's Sony event, Sega and Lizardcube (Streets of Rage 4) announced Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. First impressions show a gorgeous and fast-paced adventure with battles as well as platforming sequences. The release date is August 29 and the formats confirmed so far are PlayStation 5 and its little brother PlayStation 4. We assume more formats will be confirmed later tonight though.

Check out the trailer below.