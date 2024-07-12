The Shining actress Shelley Duvall has passed away

HQ

American actress Shelley Duvall, perhaps best known for her role as Wendy Torrance in Kubrick's horror classic The Shining, has died aged 75.

Duvall, who spent the second half of her career in obscurity, rumoured to be largely due to the mental stress the role in The Shining caused her, made a brief appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016 to talk about mental health.

She is reported to have been quoted as saying how she "will never give that much again" for a role. In addition to The Shining, she was also one of director Robert Altman's favourites, and also starred in Annie Hall.

Duvall died in her sleep from complications related to her diabetes, as reported to The Hollywood Reporter by Duvall's partner Dan Gilroy.

Rest in peace.