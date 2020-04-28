The Shield creator making series based on Brothers in Arms

There is no shortage of people still hoping that Gearbox will one day revive its classic Brothers in Arms series, but despite the fact that no signs of life have been seen for a decade, at least they haven't forgotten about it. That's because The Hollywood Reporter now reports that Golden Globe-winner Scott Rosenbaum, creator of The Shield, is making a TV series based on Brothers in Arms. This is, of course, good news for all of us war buffs who loved Band of Brothers, and Rosenbaum has the following to say about the project:

"Almost all the World War II shows that crossed my desk very much felt like I'd seen them before. When Gearbox came to me and I learned about Exercise Tiger and a series about all the classified elements of the war, it became very exciting to me."

The first season of Brothers in Arms will let us experience Exercise Tiger, which was a dry run for the Normandy landings on D-day. But things went horribly wrong and roughly 750 people were killed, which had to be covered up since it was important to keep the operation hidden from the Nazis. Rosenbaum continues:

"What I liked and hadn't seen before, is we explore German soldiers and civilians and those in high command on both sides. We meet all these real people and see the effect and the big puzzle."

Sounds interesting, doesn't it? There are also more big-names involved in the project like Jean-Julien Baronnet (the producer of the Assassin's Creed movie) and Richard Whelan ("First Assistant Director" for both Band of Brothers: Pacific and Captain America).