Despite being an adult, I have a soft-spot for light-hearted and charming family-friendly adventures. Whenever a new Paddington film debuts in cinemas, I'm usually there on day one, becoming entranced as everyone's favourite British mammal immigrant gets into wacky and lively hijinks. It's because of this that The Sheep Detectives somewhat caught my eye when it premiered earlier this year.

I never had the opportunity to see the movie in cinemas, but now that it has arrived in a digital and streamable format, I've managed to finally catch-up. And what a delightful treat it is. Essentially, the premise is to follow a herd of sheep, who begin taking matters into their own hoofs when their shepherd is murdered and the local bumbling police officer proceeds to slip up and come to the wrong conclusion at every single meaningful moment. How on earth do sheep manage such a feat, you ask? Their shepherd used to read murder-mystery and detective novels to the wider flock each evening, leading the creatures to become veritable experts in the matter, naturally, of course.

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And that's about the long and short of The Sheep Detectives plot. It can also be regarded as a bit of a my-first murder-mystery, as we follow a story with clear character archetypes, , and predictable and rather rudimentary developments and twists, moments adults will be able to follow without much challenge while younger fans will likely be dazzled by the surprises. This is a family-friendly film, so this setup doesn't concern me one bit, as rather it provides the framework and space for its characters to shine.

Letting the cast and characters shine is to the movie's benefit, as The Sheep Detectives is stacked with an incredibly talented array of stars. The majority simply voice the animated sheep, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris O'Dowd, Bryan Cranston, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, and more, but there are also live-action stars who impress too, including Hugh Jackman as the charismatic shepherd George Hardy, and Molly Gordon, Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Thompson, and Nicholas Braun. Somehow, a rather spectacular cast has been put together for this film, and credit to director Kyle Balda, and writers Craig Mazin and Leonie Swann, as they've put together a plot and overall cast structure where no singular star steals the spotlight.

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Beyond this, we're talking about a film with a distinctly Paddington and Babe-feel to it, a movie that looks to focus more on personal and minor connections and less about grand spectacle. It all takes place in a rural British village and the cast archetypes fit like a glove, even if some characters are slightly more overlooked than the rest. There's also a good balance between sweet humour and character development, but also more intense and challenging scenes where younger viewers are steadily shepherded through complicated emotions, serving as an effective teaching tool for why we must experience the full emotional spectrum, both good and bad.

I'm not entirely sold on the combination of animated sheep and live-action humans, as it leads to a few 'uncanny valley'-like situations where you can clearly see one of the actors is having a hard-time petting a creature that otherwise isn't really there. The animators have done an admirable job at making these creatures seem real when they stand on their own, but I can't help but wonder if real sheep and lambs being used in some scenes would have gone a long way to add that extra level of charm.

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But all in all, The Sheep Detectives stands out as another delightful and enjoyable family-friendly film, a project with plenty of charisma and heart. It doesn't waste your time, it doesn't feel like a cheap or rushed production, and there's a ton of star-power, which means there's enough talent in front and behind the camera to deliver something special. If you're looking for something light and charming to watch one evening, you won't go too far wrong with this movie.