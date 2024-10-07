The She-Ra live-action series has found its writer and producer

HQ

There's been a lot going on with Masters of the Universe in recent years, including a double dose of Netflix series and an upcoming live-action movie. But as you may recall, there were discussions a few years ago about making a series based on He-Man's sister She-Ra as well.

Now it's reported that the project is still alive and kicking at Amazon MGM Studio, where Heidi Schreck has now been hired as a writer and executive producer. She is a relative unknown when it comes to fantasy, but has previously written scripts for series such as Nurse Jackie and Billions.

The above mentioned upcoming He-Man feature film (premieres 20266) is also an Amazon MGM Studio project, but it is not yet clear whether there will be any crossover elements between the He-Man movie and She-Ra series.

Thanks GeekTyrant