The Sharp Automatic Turntable RPTT100 combines the old-school style of a record player with modern convenience

For the music connoisseur who doesn't just want to slam some headphones into their ear and hit shuffle on a Spotify playlist, a record player or turntable is a key part of their listening experience. Therefore, when you pick up a turntable, you want to make sure it's the right one for you.

On the surface, Sharp's Automatic Turntable RPTT100 is a vinyl record player. A very nice-looking, belt-driven, 33.5 and 45RPM record player, but at a glance you might not realise it also has a digital recorder, which means that you can record your records as they play, allowing you to digitalise your favourite music through a USB-C port at the back.

Moreover, Sharp has also made this turntable Bluetooth compatible, which is a great feature that you'd usually expect to see in record players at many times the cost of Sharp's RPTT100. Check out how exactly that can help you elevate your music game in the Quick Look below, and keep an eye out for our full review: