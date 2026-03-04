The shameful record beaten by Liverpool in Premier League history after losing to Wolves

HQ

Liverpool suffered another shocking defeat, losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night, as part of the mid-week Premier League matchday, when midfielder André surprised Alisson Becker in the 94th minute to become 2-1.

This goal, conceded during injury time, means this is the fifth time that Liverpool has lost a Premier League game with a goal scored in injury time, the most games lost this way by any Premier League team in history (with eight games still remaining this season). They lost this way to Manchester City, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Similarly, they conceded injury-time equalisers to Fulham and Leeds United this season. Nine points lost in the last minutes, sometimes seconds of a match. If Liverpool had avoided those goals and won those points, they may be really fighting for the title (with 57 points instead of 48, they would be third), and now Liverpool may lose a Champions League spot next season.

Wolves, which are almost certain to relegate, having only won three games this season, are in a shockingly good run, immediately after a 2-0 victory over then third-placed Aston Villa, and a 2-2 draw to leaders Arsenal. In fact, that draw against Arsenal on February 18 was also earned with a goal on injury time, in the 94th minute...

Next for Wolves... is another match against Liverpool, this Friday, in the FA Cup round of 16. Can Liverpool learn from their mistakes to prevent from losing again?