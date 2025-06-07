The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Unveiled at Summer Game Fest

HQ

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin made a striking appearance at Summer Game Fest 2025, unveiling a new trailer that showcased its expansive open-world RPG experience. Developed and published by Netmarble, this free-to-play title is set to launch later this year on PlayStation 5, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

Set in a reimagined Britannia, the game introduces an original storyline where players assume the role of Prince Tristan of the Kingdom of Liones. The narrative unfolds in a world disrupted by a mysterious collision of time and space, leading to encounters with both familiar faces from the Seven Deadly Sins universe and new characters unique to this installment.

Gameplay features dynamic combat and seamless exploration across diverse landscapes. Players can assemble a team of heroes, each possessing unique abilities, to tackle formidable monsters and uncover hidden dungeons. Beyond combat, the game offers leisure activities such as fishing, cooking, and exploration, enhancing the immersive experience.

With pre-registration now open, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin aims to deliver a rich, anime-inspired adventure that expands upon the beloved franchise's lore.