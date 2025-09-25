The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin launches in January

HQ

Fans of The Seven Deadly Sins will be delighted to hear that the upcoming The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will be released early next year. On January 28, it will be time for a brand new adventure based on the popular manga/animé series. The official decription of the game reads:

"Set in the world of the iconic Japanese manga and anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is a completely original story that invites players to explore the kingdom of Britannia like never before. Whether you're venturing out solo or teaming up with friends, the game offers a deep, fully-featured open-world RPG experience packed with exploration, real-time combat, and player-driven adventure.

This is not a retelling of the anime - it's a new beginning."

In this adventure, we play as a young character named Tristan, and it should be perfect for newcomers as no prior knowledge of the series is required. The creator of the manga series, Nakaba Suzuki, will be keeping a watchful eye on the whole thing, making sure it remains faithful to the manga.

Gameplay-wise, it will feature an open world created with Unreal Engine 5. A world where you can catch monsters, fish, cook food, and much more. The battles will be in real-time, and there will be encounters with enormous bosses. Even though it is free-to-play, it can still be played in singleplayer if you don't want to play with others.

It will be released on January 28 for PlayStation 5 and PC.