The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has officially released

Netmarble Corp. has just released an adventure RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, for iOS and Android devices, to the global audience. Previously, this game was the no.1 game on the App Store and Google Play Japan in 2019. In it, you will enjoy the world of Britain and follow the journey of Meliodas as the leader of Seven Deadly Sins.

This game is, of course, inspired by the anime and manga The Seven Deadly Sins published by Kodansha. Here you can enjoy more than 100 cutscenes voiced by the original Japanese actors. Gameplay-wise, it's a card-based game where you collect character cards to assemble your deck. There are character dialogues, an affection system, cooking features, unique costumes, and much more.

There are also bonuses as the pre-registration have reached 2 million players:



1 Meliodas character, the main hero of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross



1 in-game costume and weapon for Meliodas



30 Diamond (The Seven Deadly Sins premium currency: Grand Cross, equivalent to 10 Draw)



100,000 Gold (The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross) in-game currency



An exclusive box that provides various items in the game, including special costumes for Elizabeth, the main female hero of Seven Deadly Sins



The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.