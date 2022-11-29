The Settlers: New Allies will launch in February

HQ

It really does feel like Ubisoft has been working on its recent instalment of The Settlers for years. But despite that being the case, the game is almost ready to debut, as Ubisoft has announced that The Settlers: New Allies (as it is now known) will be coming to PC on February 17.

Coming to both Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store, we're told that this game will feature a single-player campaign (that revolves around the Elari faction as they have to settle and survive in dangerous unknown territory), as well as a Hardcore Mode for those looking for a challenge, plus Skirmish, which will see up to eight players competing all on the same map.

Otherwise, it was announced that at release two editions of the game will be available: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition, with the former being just the base game, and the latter also including a collection of in-game digital content.

Ubisoft did also affirm that while February 17 will only see The Settlers: New Allies debuting on PC, the game is in development for Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Luna, and Nintendo Switch, and that on December 1 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET it will be hosting a dedicated stream looking into the title's Skirmish mode.