The Settlers: New Allies

The Settlers: New Allies is now available for consoles

The PC version was released back in February.

HQ

After a lot of player feedback from the beta last year, Ubisoft Düsseldorf decided to postpone The Settlers: New Allies from its intended 2022 release and launched it on February 17 this year. Console versions was also planned, but coming at a later date.

And that date was yesterday. That means that The Settlers: New Allies can now be played for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox and the game has been enhanced to really make these version enjoyable with a controller. Check out the release trailer for the consoles below.

HQ
The Settlers: New Allies

